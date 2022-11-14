BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Singapore Roles Open at Chimbusco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco is headquartered in Hong Kong. Image Credit: Chimbusco

Hong Kong-based bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co is hiring for a range of roles in Singapore.

The firm is seeking to hire an operations executive, a trading analyst and a finance assistant, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. The roles could be suitable for new graduates, and little experience is needed as training is required, the company said.

The following responsibilities are listed for the operations role:

Assist the traders on handling all aspects of physical oil transactions

Actively involved in the daily logistics planning of oil cargo movement

Close coordination with suppliers and customers and other logistics service providers

Close coordination with internal stakeholders

Update and maintain logistical records timely and accurately

Effective Cost Management

The list for the trading role is as follows:

Assist the traders to keep timely and accurate records of profit and losses

Provide analysis of PNL

Assist the traders in price risk management

Provide supply and demand analysis and recommend trading ideas

And the list for the finance role is as follows:

Assist the traders on the financing aspects of oil trades

Close coordination with financing banks on financing requirements

Stringent checks on collaterals provided by clients to protect company

Assist the traders to manage credit risk management of clients

Arrange for collaterals to suppliers when required

Assist in managing the cash flow of the company

