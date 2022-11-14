Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Singapore Roles Open at Chimbusco
Monday November 14, 2022
Chimbusco is headquartered in Hong Kong. Image Credit: Chimbusco
Hong Kong-based bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co is hiring for a range of roles in Singapore.
The firm is seeking to hire an operations executive, a trading analyst and a finance assistant, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. The roles could be suitable for new graduates, and little experience is needed as training is required, the company said.
The following responsibilities are listed for the operations role:
- Assist the traders on handling all aspects of physical oil transactions
- Actively involved in the daily logistics planning of oil cargo movement
- Close coordination with suppliers and customers and other logistics service providers
- Close coordination with internal stakeholders
- Update and maintain logistical records timely and accurately
- Effective Cost Management
The list for the trading role is as follows:
- Assist the traders to keep timely and accurate records of profit and losses
- Provide analysis of PNL
- Assist the traders in price risk management
- Provide supply and demand analysis and recommend trading ideas
And the list for the finance role is as follows:
- Assist the traders on the financing aspects of oil trades
- Close coordination with financing banks on financing requirements
- Stringent checks on collaterals provided by clients to protect company
- Assist the traders to manage credit risk management of clients
- Arrange for collaterals to suppliers when required
- Assist in managing the cash flow of the company
