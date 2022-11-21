Singapore: Jail Time for Another Surveyor in Shell MGO Heist Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jasbir Singh s/o Paramjit Singh has been sentenced to four months’ in jail. File Image / Pixabay

Former Intertek surveyor Jasbir Singh s/o Paramjit Singh has been sentenced to four months’ in jail for their part in the theft of millions of dollars of MGO from the Shell Eastern Petroleum Pulau Bukom refinery.

Singh pleased guilty to taking bribes amounting to $15,000 (S$20,750).

He was one of 12 surveyors charged earlier this year for collectively accepting bribes totalling at least $213,000 by former Shell employees between 2014 and 2017.

Singh has also been ordered to pay a fine of S$20,514.

The bribes were allegedly given as rewards for refraining from accurately reporting the amount of oil loaded onto vessels that Shell had engaged their companies to inspect.