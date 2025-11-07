Hyundai Breaks Ground on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Plant in Ulsan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel cells produced at the plant will be supplied to sectors including shipping. Image Credit: Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company has begun building a hydrogen fuel cell plant in South Korea’s Ulsan for use across transport sectors, including shipping.

The KRW 930 billion ($660 million) facility will cover a 43,000 m2 area and is scheduled for completion in 2027, Hyundai said in a recent statement on its website.

It will produce 30,000 fuel cell units/year with polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysers for use in vehicles, heavy machinery and ships.

Companies are working to develop fuel cells powered by methanol or hydrogen to power ships.

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen in an electrochemical reaction. The technology offers zero-emission potential but is still at an early stage for use in ships.

In September, Nextchem signed an agreement with Siemens Energy to develop methanol fuel cells for shipping.