BUNKER JOBS: Kpler Seeks Fuel Oil Analyst in Singapore
Friday November 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience as a refined products analyst or with a background in bunker, shipping or trading operations. Image Credit: Kpler
Maritime data firm Kpler is seeking to hire a fuel oil analyst in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience as a refined products analyst or with a background in bunker, shipping or trading operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure highest standard of data quality and accuracy of global DPP seaborne flows presented on the Kpler platform through routine checks.
- Identify technology and process improvements to efficiently and effectively process data which can improve data accuracy of our seaborne flows, or even provide new insights/offerings to clients.
- Monitor market news and developments, to first extract meaningful patterns and detect new trends and then support our product managers by providing evidence to improve business rules and algorithms.
- Draft fast-response analysis to ad-hoc requests from clients (emails, chats, video calls and in-person meetings) and assist the sales and customer success teams in meeting clients' data needs
