BUNKER JOBS: Kpler Seeks Fuel Oil Analyst in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience as a refined products analyst or with a background in bunker, shipping or trading operations. Image Credit: Kpler

Maritime data firm Kpler is seeking to hire a fuel oil analyst in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience as a refined products analyst or with a background in bunker, shipping or trading operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure highest standard of data quality and accuracy of global DPP seaborne flows presented on the Kpler platform through routine checks.

Identify technology and process improvements to efficiently and effectively process data which can improve data accuracy of our seaborne flows, or even provide new insights/offerings to clients.

Monitor market news and developments, to first extract meaningful patterns and detect new trends and then support our product managers by providing evidence to improve business rules and algorithms.

Draft fast-response analysis to ad-hoc requests from clients (emails, chats, video calls and in-person meetings) and assist the sales and customer success teams in meeting clients' data needs

