Japan's Defense Ministry Orders Bunker Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barges will support Japan's patrol vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Japan's Defense Ministry has put in an order with Shin Kurushima Dockyard to build bunker tankers for its navy, the shipbuilding company said Thursday.

The shipyard will build two 4,900 deadweight tonne (DWT) barges for delivery in April and June 2022, it said in a statement on its website.

The barges will be used to support the Defence Ministry's patrol vessels.

The contract is the company's first in its history with the Defence Ministry, it said.