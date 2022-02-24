Biofuel Bunkers Firm GoodFuels Plans Expansion in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The news may signal the arrival of large-scale biofuel bunkering in the Singapore market. File Image / Pixabay

Biofuel bunkers firm GoodFuels is planning an expansion of its activities in the Asia Pacific region as it opens its first office in Singapore.

The new Singapore office will be GoodFuels's second location and its first outside Europe, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The company has hired Jing Xieng JX Han as Asia Pacific general manager, running the new office.

"Singapore was chosen as the target for GoodFuels' first international expansion because of its importance to the global shipping industry and its leading position as a key bunkering hub, with mature bunkering infrastructure that will support the delivery of marine biofuel," the company said in the statement.

"As with its European headquarters, GoodFuels' trademark quality and sustainability standards will continue to be implemented in the new Singapore hub, with an independent panel ensuring that all feedstocks are sustainably sourced, do not impact food production or cause deforestation."

The news coincides with the announcement from French container line CMA CGM that it is launching a large new global trial of biofuels on board 32 of its boxships, starting with the bunkering of the APL Paris at Singapore on Wednesday.