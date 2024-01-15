Singapore: Equatorial Retains Top Bunker Supplier Spot as Sinopec Breaks Into Top Ten

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: top ten bunker suppliers in 2023.. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker company Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services was named Singapore's top supplier for 2023 in terms of bunker volume sold, according to data released today released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

TFG Marine rose one spot to become the second largest supplier in the port whie Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore made the biggest move, jumping to third place on the list, up from the 19th position last year.

Petrochina, falling 2 places to fourth, and Vitol, falling one place to fifth, rounded out the top 5 supplies at the word's biggest bunker hub.

The biggest negative move was made by Fratelli Cosulich who fell 10 places to 36.

Other notable moves include Eng Hua Company who moved to tenth for 2023, from 11th place last year. The firm joined Chevron Singapore, BP Singapore, Global Energy Trading and Shell Eastern Trading from sixth to ninth position respectively.

Maersk Oil Trading Singapore topped the list of suppliers of biofuel, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

That list has grown from 10 in 2022 to 14 in 2023.

Overall there are currently 41 suppliers in Singapore.

Singapore sold a record volume of bunkers in 2023.

"The strong 2023 performance is largely attributed to the recovery in regional trade and the robust tripartite co-operation among the unions, industry and government to consistently enhance the efficiency, reliability and safety in the Port of Singapore," the MPA said.