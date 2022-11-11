Grounded Tanker in Singapore Strait Refloated

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker ran aground off Takong Kecil in Indonesian waters on the evening of October 26. File Image / Pixabay

The Young Yong, the tanker that ran aground in the Singapore Strait last month, has been refloated.

The tanker ran aground off Takong Kecil in Indonesian waters on the evening of October 26. The ship was refloated on November 10 and is now anchored at Nipah Anchorage, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"Navigation through the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait has remained unaffected while YOUNG YONG was grounded and throughout the Indonesian-led efforts to refloat the tanker," the MPA said in the statement.

"There is no report of oil pollution in Singapore's waters."

The Djibouti-flagged tanker was sanctioned by the US last week in relation to Iranian oil exports.