Panamax Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore
Wednesday January 30, 2019
Vishva Vijay was detained at 5:18pm local time on January 29, 2019. File Image / Pixabay
A Panamax bulk carrier has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.
The 80,300 dwt, 2012-built Vishva Vijay was detained at 5:18pm local time on January 29, 2019, following action by Gurbani & Co LLC.
Shipping databases indicate the vessel is controlled by Shipping Corporation of India and has a market value of $17.64 million as assessed by VesselsValue.com.
The reasons behind the ship's arrest are unclear but such action is typical in disputes over payment.