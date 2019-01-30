Panamax Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

Vishva Vijay was detained at 5:18pm local time on January 29, 2019. File Image / Pixabay

A Panamax bulk carrier has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The 80,300 dwt, 2012-built Vishva Vijay was detained at 5:18pm local time on January 29, 2019, following action by Gurbani & Co LLC.

Shipping databases indicate the vessel is controlled by Shipping Corporation of India and has a market value of $17.64 million as assessed by VesselsValue.com.

The reasons behind the ship's arrest are unclear but such action is typical in disputes over payment.