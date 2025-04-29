Golden Island Adopts Ofiniti E-BDN for Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Golden Island is set to start methanol bunkering trials from July. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker supplier Golden Island is set to integrate electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDN) for its upcoming methanol bunkering services.

The firm will use Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform to provide the service as per the Technical Reference for Methanol Bunkering (TR129) issued by Singapore, Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Ship & Bunker previously reported Golden Island plans to commence methanol bunkering trials from July.

The bunkering trials will be carried out by the firm's new bunker tanker, Golden Antares.

From 1 April 2025, Singapore has mandated the use of e-BDN for all bunker deliveries.

"By combining innovative low-carbon fuels with digital transparency, we set a new benchmark for safe, efficient, and sustainable marine fuel delivery," Kenny Yap Song Jin, low-carbon solution manager at Golden Island, said.