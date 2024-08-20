Ship Arrested at Indian Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India: ship arrested. File Image / Pixabay

A ship has been detained by the authorities at the Indian port of Paradip following an Orissa high court order, a news report has said.

The ship arrived in the port in earlier in the month where it faced legal action over disputed payments for goods and services related to the ship's operation, according to local news provider India Shipping News.

The vessel is said to be laden with cargo of iron ore.

The name of the ship is Wadi Albostan, Orissa high court records show.

According to shipping database equasis, the vessel is controlled by Egyptian interests. Paradip is located on India's northeastern coast.