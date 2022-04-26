Japanese Hybrid Vessel Concept to be Emissions-free at Harbour

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tokyo Bay. File Image / Pixabay

Japan's move towards zero-emissions shipping has moved a step closer with the unveiling of a hybrid-electric biomass fuel carrier from a consortium of firms.

Asahi Tanker, Exeno Yamamizu Corp, MOL and Mitsubishi Corp make up the consortium. Their concept, Roboship, is a design for a full standardised, electric propulsion system that would mean zero-emission operations at harbour.

The 499-gross ton carrier is being built by Honda Heavy Industries and will be equipped with an ABB propulsion system that will allow it to utilize multiple energy sources, according to energy news provider offshore-energy biz.

Additional features of the ABB modular electric propulsion system include reduced noise and vibration, lower maintenance costs, and improved steering capabilities that make pier docking and undocking operations easier, the report said.

Japan has been making waves with a number of low-emission shipping projects including NYK and PowerX and the box ship Suzaku.