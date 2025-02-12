Singapore Leads Regional Oil-spill Response Exercise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Straits of Malacca. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia have conducted a desk-top training exercise aimed at tightening collective oil spill response capabilities.

The exercise focussed on coordination procedures and communication between the littoral states during an oil spill incident, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The activity brought together over 20 representatives from MPA, Indonesia's Directorate General of Sea Transportation, Malaysia's Environment Department, and oil spill response experts from ITOPF.

Singapore is currently chair of the Revolving Fund Committee, which is a funding mechanism that allows each littoral state to draw on funds to combat oil spills from ships in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.