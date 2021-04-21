BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Fratelli Cosulich's Singapore office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a technical superintendent for its Singapore office.

The firm is looking for candidates with a diploma in engineering and at least five years' experience in a technical role, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Carrying out repair maintenance and servicing of vessels as per the instructions of the Technical Manager

Manage, organize survey, docking and repairs for vessel under attendance

To conduct 6 monthly vessel condition inspection and safety meetings with ship crew

Carrying out the communications with Class Surveyors for vessel surveys and reporting to the Technical Manager

Advising the Master and Chief Engineer of planned maintenance and maintenance work to be carried out by the ship's staff and arranging this

Evaluate and enhance a good management of inventory supply of spare parts/stores, both deck and engine equipment manuals, drawings and certificates accounted for all vessels

To review engineering design/drawings, technical specifications and documentation while undertaking new delivery in meeting project specifications

To assist in interviewing of technical staff for the enhancement with good competency and healthy shipboard operating strength

Carrying out damage surveys on vessels and completion of necessary costing, reports accounts, abstracts, etc

Joint involvement in preparation and conducting internal audits and attendance to external audits, Sire with proper close out for both shipboard and office; in accordance to SMM & Company's procedures

The maintenance of safety equipment to legislative requirements and Company standards onboard vessels

Submitting for approval and thereafter monitoring budgets for his area of expenditure responsibility and reporting variances

Initiating preventive maintenance policy and implementing same

The continuous review of fleet general and standing instructions relative to technical procedures and recommending changes for approval

Advise Technical Manager

