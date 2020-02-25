Singapore's MPA to Announce Bunker Licence Application Results in Q2

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's community of bunker suppliers looks set to grow this year. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) in Singapore is due to announce whether recent applicants for a bunker supply licence at the world's largest marine fuels hub have been successful sometime between April and June, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The MPA has received "several applications" and will inform applicants of the outcome in the second quarter, Platts reported Tuesday, citing a source at the Singapore authority.

News agency Reuters reported earlier this month that Mercuria, Trafigura and GP Global have applied for licences in Singapore.

Ship & Bunker understands at least one of these applications is a longstanding one that has been resubmitted recently because of a change in the licence application requirements from the MPA.