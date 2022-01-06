BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Manager in Singapore

The successful candidate will join the firm's office in Singapore. Image Credit: Oldendorff

Shipping company Oldendorff is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with up to 10 years of experience in bunkers, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. A more junior role for a less experienced candidate could also be an option, it said.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop a network of contacts with suppliers

Check bunker enquiry details (port, quantity, grades, specs etc)

Be aware of payment terms and which T&C apply for each supplier offering

Oversee the implementation of the bunker purchasing process, from reputable suppliers, brokers and traders, ensuring full compliance with the contractual terms and conditions agreed with vendors

Ensure best price achieved for the fleet requirements

Able to manage complex contract negotiations, including those where leverage is limited, to reach agreements acceptable to both parties

Organise and control all bunker lifting in coordination with his desk head in close coordination with chartering and ops

Monitor the obligations of barge deliveries and mediate between suppliers, fleet, operations, and legal department if disputes occur that could cause conflicts of interest to the bunkering programme

Organise and maintain an efficient requisition, purchase order, and reporting system

Notify hedging department if hedge applies

Check nomination confirmations from suppliers

Check CP bunker clauses and hedge details

Enter contract nominations

Ensure that all relevant safety, quality, and environmental procedures, instructions, and controls are adhered to so that the safety of employees, quality of services, and environmental compliance can be guaranteed

