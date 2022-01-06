Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Manager in Singapore
Thursday January 6, 2022
The successful candidate will join the firm's office in Singapore. Image Credit: Oldendorff
Shipping company Oldendorff is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Singapore.
The firm is looking for candidates with up to 10 years of experience in bunkers, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. A more junior role for a less experienced candidate could also be an option, it said.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop a network of contacts with suppliers
- Check bunker enquiry details (port, quantity, grades, specs etc)
- Be aware of payment terms and which T&C apply for each supplier offering
- Oversee the implementation of the bunker purchasing process, from reputable suppliers, brokers and traders, ensuring full compliance with the contractual terms and conditions agreed with vendors
- Ensure best price achieved for the fleet requirements
- Able to manage complex contract negotiations, including those where leverage is limited, to reach agreements acceptable to both parties
- Organise and control all bunker lifting in coordination with his desk head in close coordination with chartering and ops
- Monitor the obligations of barge deliveries and mediate between suppliers, fleet, operations, and legal department if disputes occur that could cause conflicts of interest to the bunkering programme
- Organise and maintain an efficient requisition, purchase order, and reporting system
- Notify hedging department if hedge applies
- Check nomination confirmations from suppliers
- Check CP bunker clauses and hedge details
- Enter contract nominations
- Ensure that all relevant safety, quality, and environmental procedures, instructions, and controls are adhered to so that the safety of employees, quality of services, and environmental compliance can be guaranteed
