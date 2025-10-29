China Launches Its First Dual-Fuel Methanol Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol bunkering vessel is expected to be delivered in late December. File Image / Pixabay

China's first dual-fuel methanol bunkering vessel has been launched in Zhoushan.

The 7,500 mt bunkering vessel, Da Qing 268, was launched at Qifan Shipyard in Zhoushan on October 23, according to a report by China Daily on Monday.

The vessel designed by Zhoushan Wonderful Marine Design and built by Zhoushan Hehui can supply methanol and conventional marine fuels to ships.

As more methanol-fuelled ships enter the global fleet, demand for methanol is expected to grow.

The methanol bunkering fleet is currently made up of 12 ships, with another six expected to join the fleet next year, according to classification society DNV data.

The Da Qing 268 will now undergo equipment testing and sea trials before delivery, expected in late December.