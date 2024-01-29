Maersk's Second Methanol-Fuelled Boxship to Enter Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was named Ane Mærsk at a ceremony at its shipyard in Ulsan last week, and will enter service on the AE7 string between Asia and Europe at the start of next month. Image Credit: Maersk

A naming ceremony has been held for AP Moller-Maersk's second container ship to run on methanol.

The ship was named Ane Mærsk at a ceremony at its shipyard in Ulsan last week, and will enter service on the AE7 string between Asia and Europe at the start of next month, Maersk said in a statement on its website.

The 16,000 TEU boxship is the first in a series of 18 large methanol-fuelled Maersk vessels being delivered between 2024 and 2025.

The new ship's methanol-fuelled predecessor, the 2,100 TEU feeder vessel Laura Maersk, was named in September.

"This series of vessels will have a transformative impact on our ambition to progress on our industry-leading climate ambitions," Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, said in the statement.

"It is a visual and operational proof of our commitment to a more sustainable industry.

"With 'Ane Mærsk' and her sister vessels we are expanding our offer to the growing number of businesses aiming to reduce emissions from their supply chains."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, driven in large part by Maersk's confidence in it, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.