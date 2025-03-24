Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A dry bulk carrier has been arrested in Singapore.

The 82,000 DWT bulker Alpha was arrested on March 21 at 1:11 AM Singapore time, according to a list of detained vessels published by the city-state's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, and the ship is being held at the Eastern Special Purposes A Anchorage.

The dry bulk carrier arrived in Singapore earlier this month from the US Gulf.

The vessel is registered in the Marshall Islands and its commercial controller is Hermes Marine Management in Greece, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.