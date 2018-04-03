Update: Four Bunker Tankers Arrested in Singapore

The four vessels were arrested in Singapore on Monday. File Image / Pixabay / Ship & Bunker.

Please note a previous version on this story noted information from shipping database VesselsValue lists United Maritime as the entity controlling the vessels. United Maritime have informed Ship & Bunker that the company was neither chartering, controlling, managing or operating any of the vessels at the time of arrest. Ship & Bunker has also independently verified with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore that United Maritime is not the operator or manager of any of the vessels at the time of arrest. Ship & Bunker apologizes for this error in the previous version of the story.

Four Singapore-flagged bunker tankers have been arrested in the city state, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The arrests took place on Monday April 2, 2018 between 8:35pm and 9:45pm local time.

The four vessels, 2006-built Angel Sun (5,000 dwt), 2012-built Angel Star (6,500 dwt), 2011-built Angel Moon (7,000 dwt), and 2012-built Ansheng (7,715 dwt), are valued at between $5 million and $8.26 million by VesselsValue.

All four vessels are currently on the list of licensed bunkering vessels in Singapore and are equipped with mass flow meters (MFMs), according to the latest information from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The local arresting solicitor was Rajah & Tann, according to the court records.

The reason behind the vessel's detention is currently unclear.