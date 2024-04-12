ZeroNorth Automates e-BDN Data Flow Between Buyers and Suppliers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new service transitions e-BDN data into procurement systems and facilitates automatic matching with supplier orders. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime technology firm ZeroNorth has launched a new service integrating e-BDN data between buyers and suppliers.

The new service transitions e-BDN data into procurement systems and facilitates automatic matching with supplier orders, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"The bunker market's legacy manual processes mean that data entries commonly contain inaccuracies, which leads to raised claims and additional costs," the company said in the statement.

"By directly and automatically transferring eBDN data into the procurement system, the new integration is a true step forward for transparency in the bunker market; improving operational efficiency, fostering stronger supplier relationships, and ensuring adherence to payment schedules."

Singapore launched the use of e-BDNs at the start of November, and plans to make their use mandatory by the end of this year.

ZeroNorth is currently providing its e-BDN service to just over 90 barges, of which about 60 are Singapore-based, Kenneth Juhls, managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker, said in an interview with Ship & Bunker last month.