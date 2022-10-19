Shift Clean Energy Announces New Marine Battery Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shift's Pwrswap swappable battery technology will be used for the first all-electric vessel in the Port of Singapore. Image Credit: Shift Clean Energy

Vancouver-based Shift Clean Energy has announced a new partnership to supply energy storage systems to the shipping industry.

The firm has entered into a partnership with integrated shipping systems company Red Offshore Industries, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The partnership will focus on the Singapore and Malaysia markets.

Shift's energy storage systems have been ordered for 17 new hybrid and electric tugboats, and its Pwrswap swappable battery technology will be used for the first all-electric vessel in the Port of Singapore.

"Partnering with Red Offshore is a huge feat and a major step towards scaling up our decarbonization impact," Brent Perry, CEO of Shift, said in the statement.

"We are proud to be Red Offshore's ESS provider for Singapore and Malaysia.

"We believe that together we can offer the safest and most robust solutions for the maritime industry, while powerfully driving this complex industry towards net zero."

Shift was previously known as Sterling PlanB.