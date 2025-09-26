Itochu Lays Groundwork for Ammonia Bunkering Hub in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Itochu has ordered an ammonia bunkering vessel, set to debut in Singapore before potentially relocating to Japan. File Image / Pixabay

Itochu Corporation has concluded a joint development agreement (JDA) with Toray Industries and Uyeno Transtech to study the creation of an ammonia bunkering hub in Japan.

The initiative will focus on ensuring the safe operation of ammonia bunkering, developing the required facilities, securing regulatory approvals, and examining the commercial framework needed for its rollout, Itochu said in a statement on Thursday.

Ammonia is increasingly viewed as a key future marine fuel to help decarbonise shipping, with a handful of vessel orders already placed. However, its toxic nature means significant safety measures will be required.

As part of an integrated project, Itochu has already placed an order with a domestic shipyard for an ammonia bunkering vessel.

The vessel will first be deployed in Singapore for demonstration purposes in 2027 before potentially being relocated to Japan to support early domestic demand.

Under the agreement, Itochu will lead coordination on all project aspects, including the vessel and fuel supply, while Toray will focus on land-based facilities and regulatory engagement.

Uyeno Transtech will contribute its expertise in vessel operations and support discussions with relevant authorities.