Brightoil Petroleum Singapore Appoints New Acting CEO

Mr Stephen Qi Jun. Image Credit: Brightoil

Brightoil Petroleum (S'pore) Pte Ltd (Brightoil) has appointed Mr. Stephen Qi Jun as its new Acting CEO.

The appointment is effective May 25th, 2018 and follows the retirement earlier this month of former CEO Wang Wei.

Qi was previously CEO of Brightoil Bunker E-Commerce and COO of Brightoil Petroleum Singapore.

"Mr. Qi has been with Brightoil for almost two decades and contributes a lot for the Company," Brightoil told Ship & Bunker.

"We trust that he will continue to provide his full commitment and contribution towards the growth of the Company and bring our International Trading Business and marine e-Commerce platform to a new height."