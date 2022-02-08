Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel detained at Sudong special purpose anchorage. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been detained in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore. The vessel was held on February 7 and is currently stationed at the Sudong special purpose anchorage, according to court records.

The type of ship detained in the port is unclear but could be a chemical and oil products tanker.

The vessel is called Bass and the arresting agent is recorded as Clasis LLC, court records show.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payment for goods and services.

Singapore is a regional centre for shipping and trade and has a well-developed maritime sector.