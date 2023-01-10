India to Require e-BDNs as Part of Fuel Consumption Tracking

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The rule will apply to bunker suppliers registered and licensed in India. File Image / Pixabay

India's government is set to mandate the use of electronic bunker delivery notes by marine fuel suppliers as part of efforts to track fuel consumption and emissions.

All registered and licensed bunker suppliers will be required to generate e-BDNs through the government's Swacch Sagar Portal and issue them to the receiving vessel, India's Directorate General of Shipping said in a draft circular on its website.

The requirement will come into force immediately when and if the circular is formally posted.

The regulation is being imposed as part of fuel consumption tracking measures to comply with the International Maritime Organization's Carbon Intensity Indicator rules that came into force last year, the regulator said.