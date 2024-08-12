Ningbo Boxship Explosion Was Caused by Container With 'Dangerous Goods': Yang Ming

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The explosion was reported on Yang Ming's 6,589 TEU container ship YM Mobility. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Container line Yang Ming has released initial findings on the explosion on board one of its ships at Ningbo on Friday.

The explosion was reported on Yang Ming's 6,589 TEU container ship YM Mobility at Beilun Port in Ningbo on Friday afternoon.

While the causes are still under investigation, preliminary findings suggest the explosion started in 'a container loaded with dangerous goods', the company said in a statement on its website.

"According to the shipper's declaration, the container was a reefer used as a substitute for a dry container, without requiring power connection," the company said.

"Immediate fire control measures were taken, and the situation is now under control.

"All crew members have safely evacuated."

As of Saturday there were no longer any visible flames on board, and cooling efforts with water sprays were continuing, the company said.