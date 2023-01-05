Costamare Bulkers Hires Singapore-Based Head of Bunkers From DS Norden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Dry bulk shipping firm Costamare Bulkers has hired a new head of bunkers in Singapore.

Tjalfe Durup has joined the company as head of bunkers in Singapore as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Durup previously worked for DS Norden from 2014 to last year, serving most recently as senior bunker manager in Singapore. He had earlier worked for World Fuel Services as a bunker trader in a range of locations across Europe and the Middle East.

Costamare has a fleet of 45 dry bulk carriers, according to its website, and has offices in Athens and Monaco.