Oil Tanker Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker had 14 Thai seafarers on board and arrived at the location on November 6. Image Credit: MMEA

An oil tanker registered in Thailand has been arrested in Malaysia for alleged illegal anchoring in East Johor waters.

The tanker was arrested at 10:30 am local time 8.3 nautical miles to the east of Tanjung Siang, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency said on Monday, without naming the vessel.

The tanker had 14 Thai seafarers on board and arrived at the location on November 6. The authorities allege it was anchored in the area without prior permission.

The MMEA " will continue to monitor and ensure that Johor state's water is free from any attempt to be far without permission," the agency said.