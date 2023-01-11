Malaysia Arrests Four Ships Over Alleged Illegal Bunker Fuel Transfer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation confiscated 7,000 mt of marine fuel oil as part of the operation. Image Credit: MMEA

The authorities in Malaysia have arrested four ships over an alleged illegal transfer of bunker fuel.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency arrested three tankers and a fourth unspecified merchant ship in East Johor waters on January 9, the organisation said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The organisation confiscated 7,000 mt of marine fuel oil worth 24.5 million ringgit ($5.6 million) 'for illegal oil transfer crimes', it said.

"Johor Maritime State will continue to implement enforcement to curb shipping activities that do not get approved in Johor state waters," the organisation said in the post.

"Ship owners and skipper must ensure that the ship gets the permission of the MMEA for any activities in Johor state waters."