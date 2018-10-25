Hyundai Oilbank to Produce 0.5% Sulfur Fuel

Hyundai Oilbank: expansion (file image/pixabay)

Ahead of the sulfur content change in bunker fuel, the South Korean refiner has said it will start producing low sulfur fuel from late next year, SP Global Platts has reported.

Citing a company source, the price reporting agency said Hyundai Oilbank is to supply 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel from October 2019.

In addition, the company is to expand capacity its residue desulfurisation unit by 30,000 barrels a day in the latter half of 2020, according to the report.

From the start of 2020, all ships must use 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel or have emissions equipment installed onboard to comply with the new regulation.

Demand for low sulfur material is expected to increase significantly on the back of the fuel specification change.