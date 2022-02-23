WinGD to Offer Future Fuels Training for Ship Crews

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As of this week the company is offering the training in Singapore in partnership with DCS Power Pte Ltd. Image Credit: WinGD

Engine manufacturer WinGD is set to offer training courses for ship crews on future marine fuels.

The courses will cover how to optimise engine performance as well as alternative bunkers, WinGD said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. As of this week the company is offering the training in Singapore in partnership with DCS Power Pte Ltd.

"Preparing crews for the new future-fuel ready vessels will be delivered through a variety of both virtual and classroom-based training courses," the company said in the statement.

"The training will cover the full portfolio of engines, as well as the operational aspects of the future fuel landscape, prioritizing safety and engine optimization."

The training includes a full engine room simulator using the company's engine VR software, Xpert, according to the statement.