Bomin Group Winds Up Singapore Bunker Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bomin was Singapore's 15th largest bunker supplier by volume in 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier Bomin Group has finally wound up its Singapore bunkering unit, having shuttered its physical supply operation there more than two years ago.

Bomin Bunker Oil Pte Ltd is going through voluntary liquidation, according to a notice posted in Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday. Any creditors of the firm have a month to send their contact details to Bomin's lawyers.

Bomin announced in September 2018 that it was exiting the Singapore market as part of a wider retreat from bunkering. Bomin was Singapore's 15th largest bunker supplier by volume in 2017.

Parent company Mabanaft has also wound up a sister company to Bomin in the Singapore market, Matrix Marine Fuels.