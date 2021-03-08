Mabanaft Singapore Subsidiary Matrix Marine Fuels To Be Wound Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm was Singapore's 23-largest bunker supplier in 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Matrix Marine Fuels, the Singapore-based bunkering unit of oil producer Mabanaft, has been wound up.

The firm was wound up voluntarily, according to notices published in Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday.

Any creditors are advised to send their details to the firm's liquidators by April 5.

Matrix Marine Fuels was ranked as Singapore's 23rd-largest bunker supplier by volume by the Maritime and Port Authority in 2018. But the firm had dropped off Singapore's licensed bunker supplier list altogether by May 2019.

The firm acted as a partner in the bunker market to fellow Mabanaft subsidiary Bomin Group, which has also significantly shrunk its marine fuel supply footprint in recent years.