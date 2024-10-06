BUNKER JOBS: Banle International Seeks Trainee in Kuala Lumpur

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with good English and Mandarin, as well as a degree in logistics or a related field. Image Credit: Banle International

Marine fuels firm Banle International is seeking to hire a bunker trainee in Kuala Lumpur.

The company is looking for candidates with good English and Mandarin, as well as a degree in logistics or a related field, a Banle International representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

Handle operation and follow up once deal concluded by trader

Coordinate with ship owners and bunker suppliers for on time delivery

Updating records of all on going and completed supplies

Any ad hoc assignment as requested

For more information and to apply for the trainee role, visit the company's website here.