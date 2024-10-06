BUNKER JOBS: Banle International Seeks Trainee in Kuala Lumpur

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Sunday October 6, 2024

Marine fuels firm Banle International is seeking to hire a bunker trainee in Kuala Lumpur.

The company is looking for candidates with good English and Mandarin, as well as a degree in logistics or a related field, a Banle International representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

  • Handle operation and follow up once deal concluded by trader
  • Coordinate with ship owners and bunker suppliers for on time delivery
  • Updating records of all on going and completed supplies
  • Any ad hoc assignment as requested

For more information and to apply for the trainee role, visit the company's website here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com