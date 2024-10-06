Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Banle International Seeks Trainee in Kuala Lumpur
Sunday October 6, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with good English and Mandarin, as well as a degree in logistics or a related field. Image Credit: Banle International
Marine fuels firm Banle International is seeking to hire a bunker trainee in Kuala Lumpur.
The company is looking for candidates with good English and Mandarin, as well as a degree in logistics or a related field, a Banle International representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.
The role comes with the following responsibilities:
- Handle operation and follow up once deal concluded by trader
- Coordinate with ship owners and bunker suppliers for on time delivery
- Updating records of all on going and completed supplies
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested
For more information and to apply for the trainee role, visit the company's website here.