Hong Kong Makes Progress in Developing Biofuel Bunker Blend Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery had the ISCC EU certification. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has carried out the first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend to a container ship in Hong Kong.

The firm delivered more than 2,000 mt of a B24 blend containing 24% UCOME mixed with fuel oil to an AP Moller-Maersk container ship in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The delivery had the ISCC EU certification.

"The cooperation on marine biofuel supply between Maersk and CPN in Hong Kong is expected to pave the way for a more widespread adoption of eco-friendly alternative fuels in the maritime industry," the company said in the statement.

"This successful supply operation also underlines CPN's role as a frontrunner in the transition towards more sustainable marine fuel options.

"CPN would continue to explore and expand its capabilities in marine biofuel solutions, this initiative serves as a clear indicator of CPN's potential to handle larger volumes and more diverse types of sustainable alternative fuels in the future."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.