CMA CGM Introduces New 0.50% Sulfur Surcharge

CMA CGM introduces new surcharge. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Box carrier CMA CGM has announced from November 15th, 2018 it will introduce a new low-sulfur bunker fuel surcharge to and from the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo in China.

The move follows the earlier-than-expected start of updated emissions control area (ECA) regulations covering the ports.

In August, the Maritime Safety Administrations (MSA) of Shanghai and Zhejiang said the new rules, requiring vessels to burn maximum 0.50% sulfur bunkers within the ECAs, would come into effect from October 1, 2018.

The tighter rule for China’s other ECAs is set to come into force from January 1, 2019.

CMA CGM said it would make a separate announcement regarding ports affected by that change.