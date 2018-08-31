China to Make Earlier then Expected Start for 0.5% Sulfur Cap in ECAs

New regs will come into force from October for Shanghai and Zhejiang. File Image / Pixabay

Certain emissions control areas (ECAs) in China will make an earlier than expected start for a 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

The Maritime Safety Administrations (MSA) of Shanghai and Zhejiang this week have both issued formal notices stating that the new rules will come into force from October 1, 2018.

The ECAs already have the sulfur cap when vessels are at-berth, but from next month ships that are navigating, berthing, or otherwise operating in the Shanghai port area or Yangtze River Delta ECA zones will have to burn 0.50% maximum sulfur fuel.

The rules can also be satisfied by using certain authorized equivalent methods of compliance, including the use of scrubbers.

Prior to this week's announcements, the rules had been expected to come into force from January 1, 2019.

Local agents Huatai today advised that "owners are recommended to take appropriate measures when calling Shanghai, Ningbo-Zhoushan and Jiaxing port as from 01.10.2018 to ensure satisfaction of relevant requirements and to avoid any delay or penalty to the ship."