Post-Monsoon Bunkers OPL to Restart on India's West Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cochin: earlier restart. File Image / Pixabay.

The end of the Monsoon season will see outside port limits (OPL) bunkering operations restart off India's western coast, a local player has said.

Restrictions on supplying bunkers is expected to end by mid-September, Shiny Shipping told Ship & Bunker in an email.

At Cochin, OPL operations are expected to commence sooner, from 1 September, while bunkers will be available OPL at Mumbai from the middle of the month.

Shiny Shipping owns six bunker barges, two at Cochin and four deployed at Mumbai. Four of the barges are able to deliver bunkers OPL, the company said.

Political instability in Sri Lanka has prompted an uptick in bunker volumes being sold at Cochin, the company added.