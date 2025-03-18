COSCO Boxship Bunkers First Bio-HSFO Stem in Zhoushan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container ship bunkered 1,600 mt of B24-HSFO at the container terminal of Ningbo Zhoushan port. Image Credit: Zhoushan Port Authority

On March 15, a container ship Cosco Italy bunkered 1,600 mt of B24-HSFO at the container terminal of Ningbo Zhoushan port.

This marked the first bio-HSFO bunkering in the Chinese port, Zhoushan Port Authority said in a statement on its website.

The biofuel was sourced from Sinochem Zhoushan Xingzhong Oil Depot and delivered via the bunker vessel Citrix 21.

The B24 blend contained 76% HSFO and 24% bio-component derived from used cooking oil.

Zhoushan and Ningbo Customs expedited delivery formalities, while the Zhoushan Maritime Safety Bureau ensured safe operations through inspections.

"This is the first time that Zhoushan Port has refuelled high-sulfur biofuel oil after LNG and low-sulfur biofuel oil, marking a new breakthrough in the field of bonded marine fuel supply in Zhoushan Port, further enriching the variety of marine fuels and providing more green energy options for past ships," the port authority said.