DNV to Work With Korea's DSME on Wind Propulsion Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop wind-assisted propulsion systems. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV is set to work with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to develop wind propulsion systems for ships.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop wind-assisted propulsion systems including a rotor sail system, DNV said in an emailed statement on Monday.

DNV awarded DSME approval in principle for its rotor sail system in March 2021. DSME is working to produce a full-scale prototype of the system by next month.

"Achievements through our continuous cooperation led us to the signing of today's MOU," Vidar Dolonen, regional manager for Korea and Japan at DNV Maritime, said in the statement.

"DNV's expertise in WAPS technology will greatly support DSME and the industry's decarbonization efforts."

A wide range of wind propulsion systems are now on offer to the shipping industry, with the aim of cutting fuel consumption and emissions in response to upcoming GHG regulations. The systems have shown fuel savings of as much as 30% in some cases.