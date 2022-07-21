China's First-Half VLSFO Exports Slip by 7%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China is seeking to take a growing share of global marine fuels demand. File Image / Pixabay

China's exports of VLSFO dropped by 7% in the first half of 2022.

China's January-June VLSFO exports were 9.09 million mt, down by 7% from the 9.81 million mt seen in in the same period a year earlier, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing customs data.

Exports in June were at 1.41 million mt, little changed from the previous month.

Global bunker markets are in a state of prolonged uncertainty after a faltering end to COVID-19 lockdown measures in Asia and in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bunker sales in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, stood at 22.9 million mt in the first half of 2022, the lowest half-yearly total since the first half of 2015.