Incheon to Get its First Shore Power Solution

Incheon bridge. File Image / Pixabay

South Korea's Port of Incheon is set to receive its first shore power solution.

ABB says it has won the contract for the project after a pilot scheme for passenger ships to plug into the local grid received the go ahead from Incheon Port Authority (IPA).

"As the first agreement covering shore-to-ship power in South Korea, this is a truly significant breakthrough for ABB," said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports.

In addition to a new $160 million ferry terminal opened in April 2019, Port of Incheon inaugurated South Korea's largest cruise terminal in June this year.

"Given its metropolitan location and IPA's ambitions to develop its 'Golden Harbor' vision for Incheon as a new tourism hub for the Northeast Asia, environmental credentials rank highly in port priorities," said ABB.

With a growing public awareness of shipping's environmental footprint, ports are increasingly turning to shore power as a means to improve their green credentials.

indeed, this is ABB's second such announcement this week, after earlier reporting it is also supplying equipment for a new shore power facility in the Port of Marseille, France.