Hong Kong Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Bunker-Only Calls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Kong saw a sharp decline in bunker sales when it first imposed the quarantine regulations in the summer of 2020. File Image / Pixabay

Hong Kong could see a significant increase in marine fuels in the coming weeks after its government lifted COVID-19-related restrictions on bunker-only calls.

Ships having called at ports within Hong Kong's list of high-risk countries where COVID-19 infections are widespread previously had to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, making bunker-only calls impossible in practice. This restriction has now been lifted, a market source told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"Bunker-only calls (without cargo operations) are not longer subject to quarantine, regardless of the vessel's recently visited places," the source said.

The change is in effect as of April 1.

