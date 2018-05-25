Jail Time for Singapore MGO Theft Accused

The tugboat captain was handed a seven-week jail. File Image / Pixabay

The captain of a Singapore-registered tugboat TB Support 1 this week was handed a seven-week jail term for his part in an MGO theft uncovered earlier this month.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, 15 men were arrested May 4 after they were suspected of being involved in an illegal MGO transaction off Sultan Shoal lighthouse.

Local new outlet Today reports tugboat captain Eko Soemarsono and chief engineer Tohap Polman Simanjuntak had been siphoning off small amounts of fuel over the course of two months.

Five crew members of the Belize-registered tugboat Ummi, who had been attempting to buy the stolen fuel, were each sentenced to four weeks' jail time.