Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Completes Biofuel Trial on Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japanese energy company Idemitsu Kosan has completed a trial of a biofuel bunker blend on board a marine fuel delivery vessel.

The firm carried out the trial in cooperation with Shiraoi Oil and Narasaki Oil, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The trial tested a B24 blend on board the 497 GT ship continuously from September 2023 to June of this year, with no modifications to equipment or operating conditions, with a view to testing the fuel's effect on oxidation stability in the engine.

"It was confirmed that there was no impact on oxidation stability in this test, and that the ship could be operated in the same way as with existing fuels," the company said.

"In addition, after the test was completed, an open inspection of the main engine was conducted, and it was confirmed that there were no concerns about the use of the biofuel blend."