AI, 5G and Drones to Underpin Singapore's Marinetech Future

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Drones: future use. File Image / Pixabay.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, drones and 5G mobile network coverage will pave the way for Singapore to become a marinetech Silicon Valley, a Singporean minister has said.

Responding to questions in parliament on the maritime industry, senior minister of state for transport, Chee Hong Tat, said the Maritime and Port Authority will use AI and machine learning to manage the increasing scale and complexity of ship movements in Singapore's waters.

The next-generation vessel traffic management system will be equipped with advanced smart collision detection capabilities and be based at the future port operations control centre in Tuas, the minister was reported as saying by local news provider the Straits Times.

In addition, 5G coverage will support the delivery of goods from Singapore's shores to ships parked in anchorages through the use of drones, which are currently in commercial trials.

"5G will support our vision to be the Silicon Valley of MarineTech, and be a game changer to differentiate our port from the competition," Chee Hong Tat was quoted as saying.

Widespread use of 5G applications in Singapore's ports is expected to arrive in the next two to three years.

The development of 5G coverage will be centred on the Maritime Drone Estate near Marina South Pier, which was set up last year for drone operators to test their wares, according to the report.