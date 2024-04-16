Singapore: Methanol Supply Potential of a Million Tonnes a Year by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol: alternative bunker fuel for shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore could supply over 1 million metric tonnes of methanol bunker fuel a year by 2030, a Singapore minister has said.

Amy Khor, a senior minister of state at the southeast Asian bunkering and shipping hub, based her assessment on proposals in hand to supply the alternative fuel in the port from 2025, according to Reuters.

"On aggregate, the submissions [to supply methanol] have the potential to supply over one million tonnes per annum of low-carbon methanol by 2030," Khor was quoted as saying at a Singapore Maritime Week event on April 16.

The submissions provide strong indications that the industry is preparing for methanol bunker demand to scale up in the coming years, she added.

National standards on supplying methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore are expected to be published in 2025, the minister said.