PIL Still Facing Singapore VLSFO Delays: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is reportedly facing delays in Singapore caused by VLSFO shortages. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) is still facing delays in Singapore as its vessels struggle to access very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) supplies, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

"Several PIL ships remain anchored in Singapore for up to three weeks, with the Singapore-based operator confirming that the vessels were delayed due to issues with bunker suppliers following the switch to the new IMO 2020 low sulphur fuel," Alphaliner said in its latest weekly report Wednesday.

A spokesman for PIL declined to comment.

On Monday PIL Chairman Teo Siong Seng wrote a letter to Lloyd's List denying that any of its vessels were under threat of arrest from the company's suppliers.

"We are in regular dialogue with all our suppliers," Teo said in the letter.

"They understand the difficult market conditions and that we are committed to paying all suppliers in a timely manner.

"We are confident that our vendors continue to support us."

PIL's schedules are starting to return to normal, Teo said.