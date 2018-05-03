Bunker Alternative LNG 'Developing Rapidly', Says DNV GL Executive

Chinese demand for natural gas will stimulate sectoral growth across the Asian region, according to DNV GL executive Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria.

Expressing her views via regional news provider Channel News Asia, Saenz de Santa Maria says that China's expanding manufacturing sector will see its demand for gas grow while gas is predicted to become the largest, single, energy source globally by 2034.

That development coincides with tighter emissions regulations in shipping, and the take up of the alternative bunker fuel, liquified natural gas (LNG), in the maritime sector is "bigger than many think".

Cruise ships are showing a lot of interest and, as these ships are big energy users, the presence of LNG-fuelled cruise ships "will give LNG suppliers the confidence to invest in additional LNG bunker vessels".

According to Saenz de Santa Maria, the infrastructure for LNG bunkering is developing rapidly.

Sixty locations worldwide can supply LNG for ships; 20 countries in the world already have operational LNG bunkering facilities, with another 18 starting or in discussions to build such facilities on their home grounds, she says.

LNG is natural gas in liquified form making it easier to transport by ship. For maritime fuelling purposes, the gas needs to be broken down into smaller parcels suitable for small-scale use.